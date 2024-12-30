Diljit Dosanjh is at the fag end of his Dil-Luminati tour in India. The singer's concerts in various Indian cities are widely shared on social media. On Sunday, Diljit performed at Guwahati's Sarusajai Sports Complex. Videos and photos of the concert were shared on the internet. The singer also paid a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who died after a prolonged illness on December 26.



On Sunday, Diljit made sure to take a moment to remember the highly esteemed political figure and dedicated the show to him.



The singer shared a video where he praised the late leader and called him ‘a simple and graceful man’. Diljit also urged the youth to tackle tough situations like he did and take inspiration from him.



Diljit Dosanjh shared the video from Sunday night and wrote, “Today’s concert is dedicated to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 ”



In the video, Diljit said a couplet about the late PM keeping silent in the face of hate, “Hazaaron jawabon se acchi hai meri khamoshi, na jaane kitne sawaalon ki aabru rakhe (My silence is better than thousands of answers, I don’t know how many questions I have to respect)”.

The singer reflected on the dignified manner in which Manmohan Singh lived his life and said, “Agar main unki life ki journey ki taraf dekhu, toh unhone itna saada jeewan jia hai (If I look at his life, he led a very simple one).” He added, “Agar unko kisi ne bura bhi bola, toh unhone kabhi ulta jawaab nhi diya. Halanki politics ke career me ye sabse mushkil kaam hai. (Even if someone spoke badly to him, he never replied back. However, this is the most difficult thing in a career in politics).”

The Bollywood cowards shud learn from Diljit Dosanjh how to have a spine.



Hats off to #diljitdosanjh for dedicating his concert to Dr Manmohan Singh and honouring Indias real Gem for his humility and sacrifices for the country. pic.twitter.com/JRL2yXnYh7 — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) December 29, 2024





Diljit also added in Hindi, “I think today’s youth should learn from it, I should too. We should focus on our goals even if people speak worst about us and try to distract us. The one who is speaking badly about us is also an avatar of God. You are being tested on how you react to it.”

Diljit also pointed out how Manmohan Singh’s legacy is deeply ingrained in Indian history.



Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, “History will be kinder to him than the contemporary media,” while another posted in the comment section, “A legend paying tribute to another legend.”



