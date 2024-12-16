New Delhi, India

After making millions of people groove to his tunes, Diljit Dosanjh's DIL-Luminati tour is set to wrap up with the last show in Guwahati on December 29. Days before he's set to end his India tour, the singer sent shockwaves among his fans as he announced that he would not be performing any more shows in India until the infrastructure gets better.

Dosanjh's recent announcement came during his show in Chandigarh when he expressed his frustration with the bad infrastructure for live concerts in India.

While chatting with the concertgoers during his Chandigarh show on Dec 14, the ''Lover'' singer urged the government to work on the facilities and infrastructure as he went on to mention how profitable it is.

In the video shared by several fans, the singer can be heard talking about the huge revenue generated by the concert market. He said, ''I want to tell the government that here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and can work here...I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do any shows in India.''

Diljit's tour and controversy

Diljit's India leg of his tour began in New Delhi on October 26, and he went on to perform in cities such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Indore, Lucknow, and Bengaluru, among others. While things have been easy and the tour has been a major success, the tour has seen a fair share of controversies that went on to dominate the news headlines. Starting from his Hyderabad concert, when the Telangana government issued a notice to him asking him not to sing songs mentioning alcohol.

Later, Maharashtra's excise department cancelled the permit for serving liquor at Diljit's musical concert in Pune after a few political groups and leaders objected to their decision to serve liquor at the concert. His Indore concert also faced protests from Bajrang Dal over the news of alcohol and non-vegetarian food available for concertgoers.