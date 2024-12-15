New Delhi, India

Diljit Dosanjh knows how to win the hearts of his millions of fans. On Saturday (Dec 14), the Punjabi singer celebrated the momentous winning moment of World Chess Champion, D Gukesh by dedicating his Dil-Luminati concert in Chandigarh to India's youngest World Chess Champion.

On Saturday, the singer performed at his hometown, Chandigarh and needless to say the crooner was overwhelmed as he performed in his city.

Interacting with his fans, the singer said, “Today, the dhol beats will communicate with the moon, because the Gabru has come to Chandigarh to leave a strong imprint. Punjabi aa gaye oye, I keep saying this around the world. I even said it at the world’s biggest stage in Coachella, but it would be a shame if I didn’t say this slogan in my hometown.''

Further, Dosanjh said that his Chandigarh performance will be dedicated to 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju, who won the 2024 World Chess Championship on December 12 by defeating defending champion Ding Liren of China.

''I dedicate today’s concert to the World Chess Champion D Gukesh. He had thought about becoming a World Champion and didn’t give up until he became one. Everyone faces obstacles. I also do. But he didn’t give up.''

Like Diljit, the entire country is proud of Gukesh's historic win. The chess prodigy became the youngest player in history to win the World Chess Championship.

Apart from dedicating his concert to the Gukesh, the singer also mentioned the famous dialogue of Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

''I have seen the first part of Pushpa. It has a famous dialogue, ‘Jhukega nahi saala.’ If the saala doesn’t bow, why would the jija do that? Have as much fun as you want; this will be your best night,” he said.

Diljit Dosanjh dedicates his Chandigarh concert to the World Chess Champion Gukesh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NxT3i6B2lL — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 14, 2024 ×

Several videos of Diljit from last night's concert have gone viral with netizens hailing the singer's performance, his Pushpa dialogue and the way he celebrated Gukesh's victory.

One user commented on his video, ''Punjabi kadi na jhuke hai na jhukenge!!''

Another user wrote, ''PUNJABI CHANDIGARH AA GYE HOYEEE?''

Starting from the capital city, New Delhi, on Oct 26, Diljit's India tour is coming to an end as he's set to perform the last concert in Guwahati on Dec 29, 2024.