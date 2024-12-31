If you are as excited as us to get your hands on what to watch in the year 2025, then this list is for you. From Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force to Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi, there are lots to look forward to from films to series to audio shows and podcasts.

Here’s all you need to know about much-awaited projects slated to arrive in 2025:

Sky Force

Starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya in a mega-budget aerial drama, Sky Force promises to open the new year 2025 with a bang. The film will release on January 24, 2025.

Deva

Coming on Valentine’s Day aka February 14, Deva will see acclaimed Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews join hands with Shahid Kapoor. The plot hasn’t been revealed yet but from what we hear it will be an action thriller. The film will co-star Pooja Hedge with Shahid.

Raid 2

With Raid 2, Ajay Devgn will be back in his cop role. The film will be directed by Raid filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta. The film is tentatively scheduled for release on February 21. It will also feature Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles.

Durga: Ek Aam Ladki Ki Khaas Kahani

For audiophiles, there is a show called Durga on Pocket FM which tells the story of an 18-year-old girl who discovers she’s made for a bigger purpose in life. While exploring the path to her extraordinary journey, she also falls in love with a man who, unknown to her, has an ulterior motive to stop her from achieving her goal.

Gandhi

Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi will bring back the Scam 1992 duo, Hansal and Pratik Gandhi as they tell Mahatma Gandhi’s story with a new lens.

Jolly LLB 3

Get ready to laugh and learn as Jolly LLB will be back but we wonder who will take the role of Jolly ahead – Arshad Warsi or Akshay Kumar?

Invincible Season 3

Amazon Prime Video’s animated web series will be back with a new season this year. The show tells the story of a young superhero son with a kind heart, and his demanding superhero father with dark secrets, Season 2 of Invincible left viewers with many unresolved questions.

Superman

Helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy fame James Gunn, this film promises to give audiences the good old Superman of yesteryear, with some modern takes on the way. The David Corenswet starrer will arrive in cinemas in July 2025.

Sikandar

There’s no Eid without Salman Khan and this year we have Sikandar gracing our screens with Ghajini director A.R. Murugadoss's directorial. We don’t know anything about the film and we can’t help but wonder why the secrecy.

War 2

War 2 is one of 2025’s biggest projects, with Hrithik going face-to-face against pan-India superstar Jr. NTR. Ayan Mukerji's directorial spy thriller is scheduled to release on August 15, 2025.

Thama

Thama will have Ayushmann Khurrana play a mystical vampire, as he joins Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the horror comedy universe started by Stree. This film has a scheduled release for October 2025.