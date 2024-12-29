It's a wrap for Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 3. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the release of the highly-anticipated season three of the hit show.

Directed by acclaimed director duo Raj & D.K, the critically acclaimed action thriller is among the most-loved OTT shows.

The Family Man 3 update

On Saturday, Manoj announced that the filming of the upcoming season is complete by giving a sneak peek into the little celebration from the set of the show.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor announced the wrap with a picture of a clapboard, reading, ''It's a wrap!!!.''

Team Photograph: (Instagram)

He also shared a picture of a cake and wrote, ''Shooting wrapped!! For Family Man 3! Aur thoda intezar (A little more wait)."

The shooting of the show started in May this year.

More about The Family Man season 3

Manoj Bajpayee will once again reprise the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari, a ‘middle-class man and an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC).’ In the third part, he will again return to save his nation from any threat as he continues to manage his family life and his relationship with his wife and kids.

Apart from Bajpayee, season 3 will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others.

The official logline says, "As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmanoeuvre a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty."

No new cast additions have been announced as of now. But fans can expect a big surprise from the makers side.

The first season of the show premiered on Prime Video in 2019 and became an instant hit with rave reviews from critics and fans. The second season got even bigger with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Released in 2021, the Khushi actress played the antagonist Raji.

Produced and directed by Raj & D.K, who have also co-written the new season, Family Man 3 has a screenplay from Suman Kumar.

Their is no update on the season 3 releasee date yet.