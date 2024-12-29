Matt Reeves' The Batman 2 will arrive in 2017 and fans are not happy. A day after the new release date was announced, James Gunn, DC Studios' head, is defending the delay.

Advertisment

Starring Robert Pattinson, the sequel of the 2022 movie has again been delayed and now it will hit the theatres in 2027.

James Gunn defending The Batman 2 release

The follow-up of the movie will arrive five years after the first part. This led to many fans criticising the makers' decision.

Advertisment

Defending the new release date, Gunn said that a five-year gap is common in sequels as he went on to give various examples of the large gaps between two parts of the movie.

“To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels,” Gunn wrote on Threads while interacting with fellow users.

Also read: The Batman 2 delayed: Robert Pattinson's movie will release in 2027

Advertisment

He added, “7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3.”

Earlier, the Superman director reacted to the delay of Matt's film, saying that the script of the movie is not yet completed.

“The only reason the film was pushed is because a full script has yet to be completed. Matt [Reeves] is dedicated to delivering the best film possible, and no one can precisely predict how long that process will take. Once the script is ready, large productions like this typically require around two years for pre-production, filming, and post-production,” he had shared earlier.

Also read: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir speaks out on verbal abuse by US event organizers: 'Was called names, told to get out'

The Batman sequel is expected to go into production in the third quarter of 2025. The movie that will see Robert reprising the role of Caped Crusader will hit the theatres in 2027. Initially, Oct 2, 2026, was the release date of the sequel.

Meanwhile, Gunn is currently busy with the promotions of his next big release The Superman, which will hit the theatres on July 11.