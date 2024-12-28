A well-known Pakistani actor Hania Aamir recently had an ordeal during an event in Dallas, US. The actress, known for her shows like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Dil Ruba, recently attended a meet-and-greet event that she had to leave abruptly.

After the event, Aamir shared a detailed statement on her social media about the unsettling events.

In the post, she accused the management of verbal abuse and behaving inappropriately with her manager.

Describing the ordeal, Aamir said she was taking pictures with her fans and everything was going smoothly until she saw one of the organisers was verbally abusing her manager. Looking at them, Hania went to known what's happening.

“It is no secret that I love and respect my fans more than words can describe. Everyone who came to meet us at the Dallas event, I love you to bits and it’s unfortunate that it had to end so abruptly," Hania wrote.

“Everyone so videos of me walking to the crowd and taking pictures and everything was fine. When I was going back to my seat I heard one of the organisers verbally abuse my manager. Why walked up to her and asked what had happened and told the man (one of the organisers) that he could not speak to her like this. She was distraught that she went backstage. I followed her to make sure she was okay and Fahad being a gentleman also came to check up on her," the actress claimed.

Levelling serious charges against the organisers, Hania said that later things went out of hand when the same organizer asked her to leave the event.

“Then we decided to start with the photos with the fans backstage, at this point he came running after us, calling us names, telling us to get out, calling off the security protocols and verbally assaulted us even more," she added.

Lashing out at the event organisers, she said, “Just because us women are in male-dominated fields, gives you no right to assume that you can get away with almost anything and that we will not take a stand for ourselves."

Hania's response has garnered mixed reactions from the netizens. Some hailed the actress for speaking out publicly for herself and her team, while others shared that should have not left the event for her fans.

Hania is a well-known Pakistani actress, who enjoys a huge fan following across the world. She's known for her popular drama Mere Humsafar, which made her a household name globally.