A little reshuffling in the release calendar. The Batman 2 has again been delayed and now the movie will hit the theatres in 2027. This Matt Reeves' film will be a follow-up to 2022's movie starring Robert Pattinson as Caped Crusader.

Advertisment

Initially, the sequel was to release on Oct 2, 2026. However, on Friday (Dec 28), Warner Bros announced that the movie will be released on Oct 1, 2027.

The Batman sequel delayed

As Pattinson's movie got delayed, the next movie that took the Batman spot was Alejandro González Iñárritu and Tom Cruise's untitled feature that will arrive in the fall. The movie will release on Oct. 2, 2026.

Advertisment

Also read: Romeo and Juliet star Olivia Hussey dies aged 73

The sequel that was announced in 2022 is expected to go into production in the third quarter of 2025.

Talking about the movie, James Gunn, one of the top bosses of DC Studios shared on Thread that Matt is committed to making the best film.

Advertisment

“Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write,” he wrote on Threads.

He added, “Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films.”

The news comes as a disappointment to many fans who have been eagerly waiting to see Robert reprising his role. The movie has been delayed multiple times.

Also read: Is Dua Lipa engaged to boyfriend Callum Turner? Internet seems to think so

The Batman sequel Plot

The upcoming drama will follow the events after the first film and the chaos that ensued after the big revelations made in the previous movie.

Talking about the sequel's plot, Reeves told Digital Spy, "There's a lot of unrest and there's a lot of clamouring because of the revelations of what we find out at the end of the [first] movie. There's unrest in the streets to say, 'Well, how could this be?''.

Further talking about the movie, he wrote, "As we enter into the next movie, there's a lot more grey. There's a lot more people at odds. There’s a lot more division in the city. It's a lot more like our world is now.''

Not much is known about the forthcoming movie. However, Colin Farrell will reprise his role as The Penguin.