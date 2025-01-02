Fan of Ram Charan? The RRR star is here with another potboiler action film, the Game Changer. The trailer for the Telugu film was released recently as makers did the unveiling in Hyderabad. One of the most-awaited Sankranti films, the Game Changer was presented in front of ace director SS Rajamouli. The film’s story is by Karthik Subbaraj.

The film centres on a man taking on corrupt forces in the system. In the trailer, Ram Charan plays an IAS officer determined to bring down errant politicians, including the character essayed by SJ Suryah. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead and Anjali.

Game Changer also features Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra. It is produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateshwara Films and Zee Studios. S Thaman has composed the film, cinematography is by S Thirunavukkarasu and Telugu dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra.

Ram Charan's first film since Indian 2

This will be Ram Charan’s first film since delivering a massive hit like RRR. Ram Charan’s RRR will arrive in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi on January 10.

The film is high on expectations as this project has been in the making for three years since Shankar simultaneously worked on Indian 2 and Indian 3. Shankar will be back after his fame took a hit with the crash of Kamal Haasan’s Indian.

Watch the trailer for Game Changer here:

