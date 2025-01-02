Athiya Shetty and her husband KL Rahul will be expanding their family soon. The soon-to-be-mommy shared a sweet photo of her baby bump as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband. She shared the photo on her Instagram on January 2, 2025 and captioned it “new beginnings”.

She shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram. In the first one, she can be seen resting her head on KL Rahul and looking relaxed in a stylish co-ord set. She completed the look with sunglasses and a ponytail. Athiya and KL Rahul hold hands in this picture too.

In the picture, KL Rahul is dressed in a full-sleeved T-shirt, denims and a cap as he looks into the distance.

The second photo is of Athiya’s baby bump. Athiya and KL Rahul can be seen walking hand-in-hand in the picture.

In a third picture, Athiya posted a heartfelt gratitude note that read, “Slow down often. Count your blessings. Be Kind to your heart. Believe in new beginnings.”

In her post, the actress shared the caption, "2025, looking forward to you."

Athiya and KL Rahul's dating timeline

Athiya and KL Rahul had first posted about their pregnancy early last year. Making the announcement, they wrote that they will become parents in 2025. They shared an adorable baby feet emoji and wrote, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025".

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in January 2023. The couple dated for some years after meeting in 2019. They kept their relationship private till they actually wed.