Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is not very happy with how the Hindi film industry is functioning at the moment. Lashing at those in power, Anurag said that at least five of his films are “lying unreleased” because some people are more concerned with how much money they can mint rather than release films that mean something.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag Kashyap said, “I have made five films that are lying unreleased. Where is Kennedy? And whose hands is Kennedy in? It’s in the hands of some people who’ve never made films before. The people who made Kennedy in the studio are all gone. And now, the people who are there, the directive given to them is to up the share prices, generate profits, cost recovery… That’s all there is. Nobody is interested in films. It doesn’t matter if Kennedy went to Cannes; it doesn’t matter if it had such a massive reception at festivals. Forget outside India, they’ve seen the reception in India, but where is the film?”

Cannes 2023 film Kennedy has not released in India even now

He was talking about his film Kennedy starring Sunny Leone in a leading role. The film made a lot of news in film festivals worldwide and even saw its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The film has not been released in India and there is no certainty on when it will in the future.

Upset with how things are working out at the moment, Anurag went on to say that he desires to move out of Mumbai because he is “disgusted” by what he’s seeing around him. He said it would be impossible to produce some of the movies which made him famous in today’s ecosystem.

Film industry is scared of taking chances: Anurag

Anurag Kashyap said that the film industry is crippled by a fear of taking chances. He said, “They don’t understand anything. They can’t even make a Pushpa. They cannot, because they don’t have the brains to make a film. They don’t understand what filmmaking is. Pushpa can only be made by Sukumar. In the South, they invest in filmmakers and empower them to make films. Here, everyone is trying to create a universe. Do they understand their own universe, and how minuscule they are in it? That’s the ego. When you create a universe, you think you’re God.”

He added, “I’m very disgusted by some people, but let them be. I’ve had my fights, but you can’t fight a wall. I don’t have the energy…”