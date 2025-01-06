It's time to get into the brutal world of Pataal Lok again. The most anticipated trailer of one of the fan-favourite shows Pataal Lok season 2 is finally out now.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the crime thriller will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on Jan 17.

Pataaal Lok season 2 trailer

As the release date of season 2 is nearing, the makers are keeping the fan's excitement on the edge with every new release. Today (Jan 6), the makers have released the full trailer featuring Jaideep Ahlawat as dedicated cop Hathiram Chaudhary. However, this time he has new threats to deal with as he gets to solve a new case.

Watch the trailer of the show:

New case, new place, and a new Paatal Lok 📃😈#PaatalLokOnPrime, New Season, Jan 17 pic.twitter.com/rRkXCI2s0O — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 6, 2025

Promising thrill and mystery, the show will see Ahlawat’s character Hathi Ram teaming up with his cop Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh), who is now his senior, to fight against a new serious crime and unlawful activities. The pursuit to solve the case takes Hathi Ram to Nagaland, where he is more threats to fight with.

The trailer also stars Ishwak Singh and Gul Panagh playing pivotal roles.

Netizens reactions

Released during the 2020 lockdown, Paatal Lok became one of the most favourite Indian OTT shows. After the wait of four years, season 2 is set to release and the fans can't keep calm.

Soon after the trailer was released, the first reactions were up across the social media handle.

Commenting on the trailer, one user wrote, 'Omg, the best Indian show I've ever watched is coming out with Season 2, something I thought would never happen, and this time it's set in Nagaland! *Screaming* It's so refreshing to hear Nagamese in a show with mainstream actors. Cannot wait. #PataalLok''

Omg, the best Indian show I've ever watched is coming out with Season 2, something I thought would never happen, and this time it's set in Nagaland! *Screaming* It's so refreshing to hear Nagamese in a show with mainstream actors. Cannot wait. #PataalLokhttps://t.co/rr3tzPNRTj — Sanskrita (@Sanskrita_B) January 6, 2025

Another wrote, ''This season blows the mind.''

The eight-episode series is written, created, and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. will stream on Prime Video from January 17.