Vin Diesel saying ''Hey Dwayne'' was the highlight of the 82nd Golden Globes night. One of the viral moments of the night came when the Fast and Furious actor took the stage to present the trophy. However, before doing the job he was called for, the actor took a moment to acknowledge Dwayne Johnson.

Advertisment

Also read: Golden Globes 2025 Winners List: Brutalist picks top award for Best Film Drama, Best Actor for Adrien Brody

After years of feud, this small gesture by Diesel quickly took the internet by storm.

Hey Dwayne! Vin Diesel's fun shout-out to Dwayne Johnson after years of feud

Advertisment

Seems like Vin is very much done with his years-long feud with Dwayne. During the award ceremony, the 57-year-old actor took the stage to present the award for film cinematic and box office achievement.

Before opening the envelope, the actor took a pause and casually said ''Hey'' to Dwayne, who was sitting in the audience. Diesel's reaction garnered an awkward reaction from the Moana actor, who gave a weird smile.

Vin's small gesture towards his frenemy has gone viral across the internet, garnering a wide range of reactions from the netizens.

Advertisment

One user wrote, ''Vin Diesel saying “Hey, Dwayne” to The Rock. I thought some shit was gonna pop off.''

tonight we got to see what the rock looks like when he’s fantasizing about tearing vin diesel in half pic.twitter.com/P0kuqmzQYo — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 6, 2025

Another wrote, ''Vin Diesel saying hey to The Rock, is the kind of drama the #GoldenGlobes needed #GoldenGlobes2025''

Check all netizen's reaction here:

You can cut the tension between The Rock and Vin Diesel with a knife 😂😂😂 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JGu1dBF1HV — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 6, 2025

Lmao is it just me or was Dwayne Johnson not feeling that, “Hey Dwayne” from Vin Diesel #GoldenGlobes something tells me that beef is still going strong pic.twitter.com/vOTpsA9RRl — Morgan Murrell (@RespectThe__GAP) January 6, 2025

Vin Diesel awkwardly saying "hey, Dwayne" to The Rock the second he approached the stage at the Golden Globes lol............. pic.twitter.com/bOJQsMbJRZ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Vin Diesel saying hey to The Rock, is the kind of drama the #GoldenGlobes needed #GoldenGlobes2025 pic.twitter.com/Y5AHSuLTEI — The Ooh Aah Aah Sensation (@indigenousgae) January 6, 2025

vin diesel if he doesn't say the word "family" once every five seconds pic.twitter.com/cErLUzpQCK — iza (@arlertskyojin) January 6, 2025

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's feud

Diesel and Johnson's feud is one of the most talked about celebrity feuds. The difference between the Fast and Furious co-stars ignited during their time working together in the famous franchise.

The feud first came to light in August 2016 when The Rock shared a social media post, calling out his Fast X male costars. However, he didn't mention the name of the actor in the since-deleted post. But, later it was confirmed that the actor he was mentioning was Vin.

Since then, both the actors have had a very public feud as they went on to call each other out through interviews and social media posts.

In 2021, their feud took a major turn when Vin shared an Instagram post for The Rock, asking him to join the Fast and Furious franchise.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” he wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.”

But, the big surprise came in 2024 when Dwayne, who first refused to return to the franchise, made a cameo appearance in a post-credit scene in 2023's Fast X.

Putting his past conflicts to rest, the Black Adam actor announced his return as Hobbs in 2023.