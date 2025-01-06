Golden Globes 2025: The winners are finally here.

Advertisment

Nikki Glaser cracked up the audience as she took over hosting duties for the first awards of the year. The official ceremony saw awards being handed out in 27 prime categories. Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Perez went in with the maximum number of nominations -- a total of 10 across categories. Emilia broke the previous record held by Greta Gerwig’s Barbie which had a total of nine nominations last year. Meanwhile, the TV nominations were led by The Bear.

Among some of the first wins of the night were Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez, Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, and Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun. 2024's most popular show Baby Reindeer picked up an obvious win for lead actress Jessica Gunning who played an obsessive stalker in Netflix's hit show.

Before the official ceremony for the 82nd annual Golden Globes today on January 6, Viola Davis was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson was given the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes’ inaugural Golden Gala. This is the first time these honourary awards were presented before the main ceremony. The honours were bestowed in a special ceremony. The pre-Golden Globes event saw stars like Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep, Mary Steenburgen, Carol Burnett, Anthony Anderson and Babyface.

Advertisment

Selena 'Cinderella' Gomez attends Golden Globes 2025 with fiance Benny Blanco; see their cute PDA moments

Here are the list of winners at the 2025 Golden Globes:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Advertisment

The Brutalist (A24)

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

Conclave (Focus Features)

Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon Mgm Studios)

September 5 (Paramount Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora (Neon)

Challengers (Amazon MGM Studios)

Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

The Substance (Mubi)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow (Sideshow/Janus Films)

Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films)

Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)

The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Deadpool & Wolverine (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)

Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Twisters (Universal Pictures)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Golden Globe Awards 2025 Live: Will Payal Kapadia bring laurels for India?

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow / Janus Films) – USA / France / India

Emilia Pérez (Netflix) – France- WINNER

The Girl With the Needle (Mubi) – Poland / Sweden / Denmark

I’m Still Here (Sony Pictures Classics) – Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Neon) – USA / Germany

Vermiglio (Sideshow / Janus Films) – Italy

The #GoldenGlobes award for Best Picture – Non-English Language goes to Emilia Pérez! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/V0gHqIVRdy — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)

Angelina Jolie (Maria)

Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)

Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Kate Winslet (Lee)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams (Nightbitch)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)- WINNER

Zendaya (Challengers)

Golden Globes 2025 Live Updates: See all the stars arriving on the red carpet

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)

Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)

Glen Powell (Hit Man)

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)- WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Margaret Qualley (The Substance)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)- WINNER

The award for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture goes to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez! Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iMAZKgbwK0 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) - WINNER

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)- WINNER

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Peter Straughan (Conclave)-WINNER

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)

Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)

Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)

Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)

Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl; Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers; Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez; Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

“Forbidden Road” – Better Man; Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss The Sky” – The Wild Robot; Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez; Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO/Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Keira Knightley (Black Doves)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) -WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)

Congratulations to ✨ Hiroyuki Sanada ✨ who is taking home a #GoldenGlobes award for Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series for his role in Shōgun! pic.twitter.com/TjvZueZ9Th — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)

Jean Smart (Hacks) - WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)-WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)- WINNER

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans)

Kate Winslet (The Regime)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)- WINNER

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) - WINNER

Allison Janney (The Diplomat)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)- WINNER

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Diego Luna (La Máquina)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)

Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)

Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)

Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)

Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)-WINNER

Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)