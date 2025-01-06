This year's Awards season kicks off with the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Often considered a precursor to the Oscars, the Globes honours the best in cinemas from the past year and the best in television and mini-series.



The 82nd Golden Globe Awards holds special significance for India, as Indian film director Payal Kapadia is nominated in the Best Director category while her film All We Imagine As Light is up for contention for the Best Film award.



Catch all the live updates here as we bring you all the action from the first major award of the year.