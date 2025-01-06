This year's Awards season kicks off with the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Often considered a precursor to the Oscars, the Globes honours the best in cinemas from the past year and the best in television and mini-series.
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards holds special significance for India, as Indian film director Payal Kapadia is nominated in the Best Director category while her film All We Imagine As Light is up for contention for the Best Film award.
Catch all the live updates here as we bring you all the action from the first major award of the year.
Jan 06, 2025 06:08 ISTPayal Kapadia to script history?
All eyes are on Payal Kapadia, whose film All We Imagine As Light has secured a nomination in the Best Film category along with award-season favourite Emilia Perez. Kapadia is also in the running for her work in the Best Director category. The film created history last year, becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. The Malayalam/English/Hindi film is an Indo-French production and marks Kapadia's debut as a feature film director. If Payal wins tonight, then she will be the first Indian director to be winning a Golden Globe.