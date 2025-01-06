The Golden Globes night has arrived! This glitzy event marks the official start of the 2025 awards season as the biggest stars from the entertainment industry descended upon the red carpet.

Advertisment

The 2025 award, which is also the first major awards ceremony of the year, will be held in Los Angeles at Beverly Hilton and honour the best in Television and movies. The major nominees are Selena Gomez for her movie Emilia Pérez, Ariana Grande for Wicked, as well as Ayo Edebiri, Steve Martin, and Denzel Washington among others.

Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2025 Live: Will Payal Kapadia bring laurels for India?

The narco-thriller about a Mexican drug lord has earned 10 nominations, while The Bear dominated the list with five nods.

Advertisment

As the night begins, here are the celebrities who have already arrived at the gala in their dazzling attire. Grande, one of the nominees of the night, arrived wearing a yellow Givenchy gown. Meanwhile, Mindy walked the red carpet in a dazzling golden dress - take a look!

Live Updates from the Red Carpet

Kathryn Hahn



Advertisment

#GoldenGlobes nominee Kathryn Hahn has ARRIVED for the big night ahead! pic.twitter.com/NzBytD1WvW — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Ariana Grande

We have an announcement! Ariana Grande has arrived! 💛#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ByKY9TDyd2 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Mindy Kaling

The actor and producer arrive at the red carpet wearing a red dress

Nikki Glaser

She is the moment! Our #GoldenGlobes hostess with the mostest @NikkiGlaser has arrived for the big night! pic.twitter.com/oXoOmcshnm — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2025

Cate Blanchett





And if you care to find her... Cynthia Erivo is here at the #GoldenGlobes 💚 pic.twitter.com/7ZGBgMAJ4r — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2025

Allison Janney

Red carpet kisses from Ariana DeBose 💋 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AwBIHij2Er — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Ali Wong

Elle Fanning

Zoe Saldana

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will stream live in India on Lionsgate Play.