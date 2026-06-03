/Google launches Gemma 4 12B: This powerful AI model from Google can run on your laptop

Google has unveiled Gemma 4 12B, the latest version of its open AI model family, bringing advanced reasoning, vision and audio capabilities to devices that can run locally without depending entirely on cloud infrastructure.

According to Google, the new model delivers performance close to much larger AI systems while requiring significantly less memory. The company says Gemma 4 12B can run locally on devices equipped with just 16GB of VRAM, making advanced AI more accessible to developers, researchers and businesses. The launch highlights a growing trend across the AI industry: bringing powerful AI models directly to personal computers instead of relying solely on remote data centres.

What is Gemma 4 12B?

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Gemma is Google's family of open AI models built using technology and research from its Gemini programme. The new Gemma 4 12B model contains 12 billion parameters and has been designed to handle multiple types of information, including text, images and audio. Unlike traditional AI systems that focus only on text, Gemma 4 12B can understand visual content, process audio inputs and perform advanced reasoning tasks. This makes it suitable for a wider range of applications, from software development and content creation to research and automation. Google says the model is available under the Apache 2.0 licence, allowing developers and organisations to use, modify and deploy it with relatively few restrictions.

Why is this launch important?

One of the biggest challenges in artificial intelligence today is the cost of running powerful models. Many advanced AI systems require expensive cloud infrastructure and high-performance servers. That can create barriers for smaller companies, independent developers and researchers. Google says Gemma 4 12B addresses this challenge by offering strong performance while remaining compact enough to run on consumer hardware. The company claims users can access advanced AI capabilities on their own machines without constantly sending requests to cloud servers.

This approach can provide several advantages:

Lower operating costs

Better privacy

Faster response times

Reduced internet dependence

Greater control over data

Industry experts increasingly see local AI as one of the next major shifts in computing. A new architecture removes traditional limitations

One of the most significant technical changes in Gemma 4 12B is its new unified architecture. Traditionally, multimodal AI systems use separate components known as encoders to process images, audio and text before combining the information. Google says Gemma 4 12B removes the need for separate multimodal encoders. Instead, the model processes different types of information through a unified architecture. According to the company, this helps improve efficiency while reducing memory requirements and computational overhead.

The result is a model that can deliver advanced multimodal capabilities while remaining small enough to run locally on modern hardware.

The growing race for local AI

Google's announcement comes as technology companies increasingly compete to bring AI closer to users. Microsoft recently introduced AI-focused hardware such as the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box and Surface Laptop Ultra. Apple has expanded on-device AI through Apple Intelligence, while companies including Perplexity and Nvidia are investing heavily in local AI computing.

The industry's focus is shifting because running every AI request through the cloud is becoming increasingly expensive. Local AI offers a way to reduce infrastructure costs while improving privacy and responsiveness. Gemma 4 12B positions Google as an important player in this emerging market.

Who could use Gemma 4 12B?

The model is expected to appeal to several groups.



Developers

Software developers can use the model to build AI-powered applications without relying entirely on external APIs.

Researchers

Researchers can experiment with advanced AI systems locally while maintaining greater control over their data.

Businesses

Companies working with sensitive information may prefer local AI processing for privacy and compliance reasons.

AI enthusiasts

Because the model is openly available, hobbyists and independent developers can also explore its capabilities without significant infrastructure investments.

What does this mean for the future of AI?

The release of Gemma 4 12B reflects a broader shift taking place across the industry. For years, AI development focused primarily on building larger and larger models in massive data centres. Increasingly, however, companies are trying to make powerful AI systems smaller, more efficient and easier to run on everyday devices. Google's latest model suggests that future AI progress may not only be about scale. Efficiency, accessibility and local deployment are becoming equally important.