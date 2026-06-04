/Trump strikes again, attacks another journalist with bizarre comment: 'Hatred in her eyes'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 3) launched a verbal attack on another female journalist, commenting that she "never smiles" and that she had "hatred in her eyes". The US President made the bizarre comments while taking questions from the press during an Oval Office media briefing. The comments came as Trump was taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office about his administration's now-defunct "anti-weaponisation" fund, which he described as "a beautiful thing."

A distraction tactic

As the discussion continued, Trump shifted his focus to CNN and Collins, one of the network's most prominent White House correspondents. "But with a corrupt reporter standing right there, never smiles," Trump said while pointing towards Collins. "You never see a young, beautiful woman who never smiles. I never see a smile on her face. I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes."

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The US president went on to claim that Collins' alleged hostility stemmed from his administration's policies.

"She has hatred because we have borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes, because we do things that everybody wanted, and then we win our election in a massive landslide," Trump said.

The exchange did not end there. Minutes later, as questions returned to the anti-weaponisation fund, Trump again criticised CNN and The New York Times, accusing the media organisations of mistreating people connected to his administration. When Collins attempted to interject, Trump cut her off, telling her to "be quiet."

He then referenced her background, saying: "You used to be a conservative. She was a conservative from Alabama. Can you believe it?"

Trump also took aim at CNN's ownership, suggesting recent corporate changes would do little to alter the network's coverage. "It has new ownership, so maybe it'll straighten it out. I doubt it. But it's so hard to straighten garbage out," he said.

CNN defends its reporter

CNN later defended its correspondent. In a statement, the publication said, "Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional journalist, reporting every day from the White House and the field with real depth and tenacity."

"She skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day, which audiences around the world know they can trust."

Trump has repeatedly clashed with Collins over the years and has frequently singled her out during press briefings. Earlier this year, he questioned why she never smiled during his appearances, while in December he called her "stupid and nasty" during another exchange at the White House.