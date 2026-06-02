/'Born a loser, still a loser': Iran mocks Trump in viral AI video as Tehran suspends US-Iran talks over Israel's Lebanon strikes

The tone shifts in the final section. An adult Trump appears inside a military command room, pointing aggressively at a large map of the Middle East while military officers watch with concern. The scene appears designed to reference current geopolitical tensions. A close-up shot focuses on naval vessels positioned in a narrow waterway resembling the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes and a flashpoint in the ongoing confrontation involving Iran.

The video ends with Trump once again getting himself into trouble. As he points at the map, his finger gets stuck and the word "AGAIN" explodes across the screen. The clip surfaced as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran, with both sides trading warnings even as Trump claims diplomatic talks are progressing.