/'Born a loser, still a loser': Iran mocks Trump in viral AI video as Tehran suspends US-Iran talks over Israel's Lebanon strikes

Published: Jun 02, 2026, 14:08 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 14:08 IST
An AI-generated video mocking Donald Trump is going viral online. The clip portrays the US president as a perpetual loser through a series of chaotic and often absurd misadventures.
Scroll down to see the bizarre scenes that have everyone talking.
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(Photograph: Screenshot X/IRMilitaryMedia video)
Iran mocks Trump
A satirical AI-generated video targeting US President Donald Trump is racking up views across social media. Shared by the X account IRMilitaryMedia and credited to AI animation creator @PlusDotPlus_tv, the clip portrays a Trump-like character stumbling from one failure to another. Its caption leaves little room for interpretation: "Born a loser. Still a loser. Always a loser."
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(Photograph: Screenshot X/IRMilitaryMedia video)
Iran reimagines Trump's chaotic arrival into the world
The video opens with perhaps its most bizarre scene. A cartoon baby resembling Trump appears to be stuck during childbirth as doctors and nurses react in panic. The sequence sets the tone for what follows: a non-stop chain of exaggerated mishaps.
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(Photograph: Screenshot X/IRMilitaryMedia video)
Bees, bad decisions and instant regret
The next scene shows the young Trump poking a beehive. Predictably, it ends badly. Within seconds, he is swarmed by angry bees and running for cover, one of several moments built around slapstick comedy.
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(Photograph: Screenshot X/IRMilitaryMedia video)
When even laundry becomes a disaster
The montage quickly escalates. Viewers then see the character trapped head-first inside a washing machine, kicking helplessly as it spins. The video repeatedly uses physical comedy to reinforce its central theme of constant failure.
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(Photograph: Screenshot X/IRMilitaryMedia video)
The hair scene
No Trump parody would be complete without a joke about Trump's hair. One segment shows the character attempting to style his trademark blond locks, only to end up with a tangled mess and a look of complete frustration.
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(Photograph: Screenshot X/IRMilitaryMedia video)
From monkey cages to turkey mishaps
The video becomes increasingly absurd. In one sequence, the character gets stuck between the bars of a monkey enclosure. In another, he emerges from a kitchen counter with his head trapped inside a turkey's butt, perhaps a reimagining of the well-known scene from FRIENDS where Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc, gets his head inside a turkey.
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(Photograph: Screenshot X/IRMilitaryMedia video)
Trump's FIFA trophy escapade
Another scene shows Trump entering a waiting room where injured people are sitting, only to reveal that his hand is somehow stuck inside what appears to be a FIFA-style football trophy. This segment appears to be a reference to the multiple Trump-FIFA trophy controversies that made headlines this year. Earlier this year, the POTUS was presented with FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize, an award that was labelled a made-up prize to satiate Trump's desire for a peace prize at the 2026 World Cup draw. He also made headlines by controversially keeping the original FIFA Club World Cup trophy for the Oval Office following Chelsea's tournament victory.
The tone shifts in the final section. An adult Trump appears inside a military command room, pointing aggressively at a large map of the Middle East while military officers watch with concern. The scene appears designed to reference current geopolitical tensions. A close-up shot focuses on naval vessels positioned in a narrow waterway resembling the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes and a flashpoint in the ongoing confrontation involving Iran.
The video ends with Trump once again getting himself into trouble. As he points at the map, his finger gets stuck and the word "AGAIN" explodes across the screen. The clip surfaced as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran, with both sides trading warnings even as Trump claims diplomatic talks are progressing.