Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that countries reliant on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are already developing alternative supply routes as disruption to the strategic waterway continues amid the conflict with Iran.

Netanyahu told CNBC in an interview that the impact of reduced traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could be eased through alternative channels. “That’s what’s happening now. Not, it’s going to happen, it’s already happening now,” the Israeli PM said.

Roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies passed through the Strait of Hormuz before the conflict began. Iran blocked the strait and triggered a supplies disruption, leading to higher fuel and energy prices across the world in a bid to build pressure for stopping strikes against it and its allies, like Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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‘Reverse blockade a stroke of genius, highly effective’: Netanyahu

The Israeli leader also praised US President Donald Trump for what he described as a “reverse blockade” targeting Iranian ports linked to the Strait of Hormuz. Calling the move “highly effective”, Netanyahu said it had been “a stroke of genius”.

Netanyahu further revealed that he speaks with Trump “once every two days”, and said that the two leaders “have common goals ... we want to achieve them”.

When questioned about the endgame for the conflict, Netanyahu said it remained “an open question on how the war should end”.

Netanyahu also described Trump as the “greatest friend to Israel”, citing a series of pro-Israel measures taken during Trump’s first term, including recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and brokering normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab states.

Ghalibaf vows ‘decisive’ response to any attack

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Tehran would meet any attack with a strong response, local media reported Wednesday, after its Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted Kuwait in retaliation for US strikes.

“Today, the Iranian nation, in its battle with America and the Zionist regime, showed that the era of free-of-charge Iran threats is over and that any aggression will be met with a decisive, regrettable, and proportionate response,” Ghalibaf said, according to local news agency ISNA.