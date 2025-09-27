Around 30 European and North American media organisations have joined a coalition initiated by the BBC, Sky News, and The Guardian. The coalition's primary goal is to secure fair compensation from artificial intelligence firms for utilising news content. New members of the coalition, known as SPUR (Standards for Publisher Usage Rights), include Canada's CBC/Radio Canada and The Globe and Mail, France's CMA Media, and Switzerland's Ringier. SPUR's founding group already includes the BBC, Sky News, Guardian Media Group, Financial Times, Telegraph Media, and Belgium's Mediahuis, which functions across multiple European nations.

Jean-Christophe Tortora, deputy chief of CMA, announced the expansion during a meeting of the global news publishers' association, WAN-IFRA, held in Marseille, France. Tortora stated that leading global publishers want to start a new chapter in their relationships with public authorities and technology platforms. He advocated for a "new deal" centred on the defence of independent, reliable journalism, content protection, and fair value sharing. Additionally, Tortora urged French President Emmanuel Macron to bring the publishers' concerns to the G7 leaders' meeting scheduled for later this month in Evian, France.

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The emergence of artificial intelligence and its threat to the media sector's business model heavily dominated the three-day WAN-IFRA congress. On Monday, New York Times publisher Arthur Gregg Sulzberger addressed the event, asserting that tech giants strip-mine news websites for large language model (LLM) training data without obtaining permission or offering compensation.

SPUR emphasises that the news content produced by media outlets involves high costs, meaning tech and AI corporations should pay a fair price to use it. To address this, the coalition's initial goals include an ambitious effort to build an infrastructure that enables publishers to measure exactly how AI systems use their content. SPUR will discuss how news producers can effectively license their work.

Anna Bateson, the chief of Guardian Media and a founding member of SPUR, was quoted by news agency AFP, saying, “Welcoming 30 new members... gives SPUR the scale required to turn its mission into a global mandate.” According to Bateson, this collective strength will help legitimise the standards the group creates, thereby protecting publishers' intellectual property while offering AI developers a pathway to sustainable and scalable licensing.