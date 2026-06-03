/TCS, Infosys and Wipro deploy Microsoft Copilot to more than 300,000 employees

India's largest IT services companies are rapidly expanding their use of artificial intelligence, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro now deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot to more than 300,000 employees combined.

Microsoft announced the milestone on June 3, describing it as one of the largest enterprise AI deployments globally. The rollout highlights how major companies are moving beyond small AI pilot programmes and integrating artificial intelligence into daily operations across thousands of employees.

The development comes at a time when businesses worldwide are evaluating both the benefits and costs of AI adoption, including concerns over rising spending on AI infrastructure and computing resources.

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From pilot projects to large-scale AI adoption

The latest expansion builds on the initial deployment announced in December, when TCS, Infosys and Wipro each committed to deploying around 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licences. Less than six months later, the combined deployment has crossed 300,000 users, signalling growing confidence in AI-powered workplace tools.

According to Microsoft, organisations are increasingly using Copilot across engineering teams, customer service operations, research functions, internal communications and business workflows. The company says this reflects a broader shift towards embedding AI into everyday work rather than treating it as a separate technology experiment.

Infosys, TCS and Wipro are using Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft shared detailed adoption figures from each company.

Infosys

Infosys has crossed 100,000 Copilot users, with monthly active usage exceeding 91 per cent.

The company has integrated AI tools into employee workflows across multiple business functions, helping staff automate routine tasks and improve productivity.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS reported that 86 per cent of employees with Copilot licences actively use the tool in their daily work.

According to the company, some teams have recorded:

Productivity improvements of 20 per cent to 25 per cent in research and content-related tasks

Twice-faster insight generation

A 25 per cent to 35 per cent reduction in selected work-cycle times These gains are helping employees spend less time on repetitive work and more time on higher-value activities.

Wipro

Wipro reported some of the highest engagement figures.

The company says more than 95 per cent of licensed employees actively use Copilot every month.

According to Wipro: Employees generate around 7.5 million AI prompts each month AI-assisted workflows save more than 250,000 full-time-equivalent workdays every quarter Employees have built over 29,000 AI agents internally More than 60 enterprise-grade agentic AI solutions have been developed The figures suggest AI tools are becoming deeply integrated into day-to-day operations.

Microsoft's vision of 'Frontier Firms'

Microsoft says the rapid adoption of Copilot aligns with what it calls "Frontier Firms". According to the company, these are organisations that redesign work around collaboration between humans and AI systems rather than simply adding AI tools to existing processes. Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, said TCS, Infosys and Wipro are placing Copilot at the centre of how employees work.

He described the shift as a move from experimenting with artificial intelligence to building business operations around it. Microsoft argues that organisations using AI effectively can improve decision-making, customer engagement and operational efficiency while creating new business opportunities.