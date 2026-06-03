Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is growing quickly across industries as companies move from testing AI tools to using them in daily operations. But as businesses expand the use of AI agents and automated systems, many are now facing a larger challenge governance.

Several enterprises are discovering that building AI tools is only one part of the process. Managing those systems safely, tracking how they work, and ensuring compliance are becoming equally important. According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), India’s enterprise AI market is expected to grow to nearly $17 billion by 2027. The report says much of this growth will come from companies moving AI projects out of pilot stages and into full-scale deployment.

Why is governance becoming important?

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As AI agents begin handling customer support, internal workflows, operations, and data analysis, companies are under immense pressure to ensure these systems remain accountable and transparent. Experts say enterprises now need systems that can monitor AI behaviour, track decisions, manage risks, and maintain compliance with regulations. This is becoming more important as countries introduce stricter AI rules. In Europe, the EU AI Act has increased focus on responsible AI deployment, while businesses globally are facing rising concerns around privacy, security and accountability. Industry analysts believe governance could become one of the most important parts of the enterprise AI market over the next few years.

Google Cloud expands focus on enterprise AI

The growing focus on governance can also be seen in partnerships between cloud companies and AI-focused firms. In April 2026, Google Cloud selected nine “AI-native services partners” as part of its Gemini Enterprise transformation programme, announced at Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas. The programme is backed by a reported $750 million investment aimed at helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-level deployment. Among the selected firms was Covasant Technologies, an AI-native Services-as-Software company with operations across the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and the UAE. Google Cloud said the collaboration would focus on helping enterprises build autonomous AI systems that are integrated into business operations while maintaining oversight and governance. Victor Morales, Vice President of Global System Integrators Partnerships at Google Cloud, said the partnership aims to help customers use Gemini Enterprise to build “autonomous systems” that are closely connected with enterprise operations.

AI-first firms are gaining attention

The rise of AI governance has also brought attention to a new category of firms described as “AI-first” companies. Research firm Constellation Research recently included Covasant Technologies in its inaugural 2026 list of AI-First Service Firms. The list highlighted companies building enterprise solutions using AI-native operating models and digital labour systems. At the same time, enterprises are increasingly looking at certifications and compliance standards before deploying AI systems at scale. Covasant Technologies also achieved the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 accredited certification, which is considered to be one of the first international standards focused on AI management systems. Industry experts say certifications like ISO 42001 may become more important in enterprise procurement discussions as companies seek stronger governance structures for AI deployments.

The next phase of enterprise AI

The enterprise AI market is now entering a new phase where the focus is shifting from experimentation to long-term management. Companies are expected to invest more in governance tools, compliance systems and lifecycle management platforms as AI adoption increases. Analysts say enterprises that successfully balance AI innovation with accountability may gain an advantage as competition in the sector grows.