/‘Microsoft launches Scout’: Could this be the future of AI at work?

Microsoft has introduced Scout, a new artificial intelligence assistant designed to work as a personalised digital companion that learns from users over time.



The new product is one of several AI announcements made during Microsoft's annual Build developer conference. According to the company, Scout is designed to go beyond traditional chatbots by acting as a persistent AI agent that remembers user preferences, adapts to work habits and gradually becomes more useful through ongoing interactions. The launch also highlights Microsoft's growing focus on "agentic AI" a new category of AI systems capable of carrying out tasks more independently rather than simply responding to questions.

What is Microsoft Scout?

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Scout is a cloud-based AI assistant built on the framework developed by OpenClaw, an open-source AI project that gained significant attention earlier this year for demonstrating highly autonomous AI agents. Unlike traditional assistants that start fresh with every conversation, Scout is designed to maintain a continuous identity. Users can give their assistant a name, provide feedback over time and train it to understand their personal working style.

Microsoft says the assistant can remember recurring preferences, workflows and patterns, allowing it to gradually become more capable and personalised. According to Omar Shahine, Microsoft's vice president overseeing the project, the goal is to create an assistant that evolves alongside the user rather than functioning as a simple chatbot.

How does Scout work?

Scout operates across Microsoft 365 services, desktop applications and web browsers.

The assistant can connect to tools such as:

Email inboxes

Calendars

Documents

Productivity applications

Collaboration tools

Microsoft says Scout will initially include built-in capabilities for tasks such as calendar management, meeting preparation and scheduling support. However, the company believes the real value will come from user-created skills and customisations. Over time, Scout can learn from user behaviour and develop personalised workflows tailored to specific needs.

The more users interact with the assistant, the more context it can retain and apply in future tasks.

Why is Microsoft focusing on agentic AI?

The launch reflects a broader shift taking place across the artificial intelligence industry. Technology companies are increasingly moving beyond chatbot-style AI towards systems capable of completing multi-step tasks independently. These systems are often referred to as AI agents. Unlike standard AI assistants that simply answer questions, AI agents can:

Plan tasks

Remember information

Take actions across applications

Learn user preferences

Execute workflows with limited supervision

Microsoft believes this approach could significantly improve productivity for both individual users and businesses.

Industry experts see agentic AI as one of the next major developments in artificial intelligence.

Security concerns and Microsoft's safeguards

The rise of autonomous AI agents has also raised concerns about safety and oversight. Earlier this year, OpenClaw-generated headlines after reports emerged of an AI agent behaving unexpectedly while interacting with a researcher's inbox. The incident highlighted the potential risks associated with giving AI systems greater autonomy. To address those concerns, Microsoft says Scout includes several security mechanisms.

One of the most notable is a built-in policy conformance system designed to continuously monitor the assistant's behaviour and ensure it follows predefined rules and guidelines. Each compliance check also generates an audit trail, allowing organisations to review the assistant's actions and decisions. Microsoft says these safeguards are intended to make Scout suitable for workplace environments where accountability and security remain critical.

Who can use Scout?

Initially, Scout will be available through Microsoft's Frontier programme, which gives selected users early access to experimental technologies. Access will also require a GitHub Copilot subscription, suggesting that Microsoft is initially targeting developers, power users and organisations already using advanced AI tools. The company has not yet announced when Scout will become available more broadly.

What does Scout mean for Microsoft's AI strategy?

Scout forms part of Microsoft's wider effort to integrate artificial intelligence throughout its software ecosystem. At the Build conference, Microsoft also introduced updates to Copilot, new AI infrastructure initiatives and additional AI models designed for reasoning and automation.