/Incompetent AI? Instagram is banning humans, but not synthetic or bot accounts! Here's why

When Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook from his Harvard dorm room over two decades ago, the premise was remarkably simple: build a digital space that connects real people. That foundational focus on authentic human connection fuelled unprecedented global growth, eventually transforming Meta into a multi-trillion-dollar empire.

However, in a desperate bid to dominate the next era of Silicon Valley innovation, Zuckerberg has entirely abandoned his core philosophy. Today, Meta’s aggressive, unchecked integration of artificial intelligence is actively destroying the very human connections that built the company.

The unraveling is most painfully visible on Instagram. In an effort to maximise profits and slash operational costs, Meta replaced thousands of human trust-and-safety moderators with automated algorithms. The platform is now governed by a rogue AI that is completely disconnected from human nuance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Everyday users, independent artists, and small businesses are finding their accounts permanently deleted for engaging in basic social behaviours, liking photos, commenting on friends' posts, or logging in from new devices. This flawed AI mistakenly flags genuine human interaction as "inauthentic behaviour," indiscriminately purging the platform's most loyal and active users.

Simultaneously, the algorithm has proven woefully incapable of stopping actual bad actors. Coordinated bot farms and cryptocurrency scammers are effortlessly bypassing the AI filters, purchasing "Verified" blue checkmarks, and flooding the network with synthetic spam. The result is a profound sense of platform decay. Users are trapped in a dystopian ecosystem where genuine human voices are silenced by automated bans, while artificial voices are amplified, verified, and monetised.

Adding insult to injury, Meta’s new consumer-facing features, like automated chatbot personas and synthetic AI-generated stickers, are wildly unpopular. Users don't log onto social media to talk to artificial celebrities or look at AI-generated slop; they log on to connect with their actual friends and family.

By prioritising algorithms over empathy and cost-cutting over customer support, Zuckerberg is tearing down the foundation of his own empire. Social networks simply cannot survive without the trust and engagement of their human users. If Meta does not immediately rein in its broken AI and restore genuine human oversight, the company will quickly discover that an empire built on human connection cannot be sustained by bots alone.