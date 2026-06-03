/Iran-Kuwait tensions escalate: 2 diplomats ordered out within 24 hours

Kuwait on Wednesday declared two Iranian diplomats "persona non grata" and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours following Iranian drone and ballistic missile attacks that struck Kuwaiti territory, including a terminal at the country's international airport. According to a statement issued by Kuwait's Foreign Ministry on X, Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Hamad Suleiman Al-Mishaan summoned Hamid Hamid Yaqoubi Far, the acting charge d'affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Kuwait, and handed him an official protest note over the attacks.

The ministry said the protest note also conveyed Kuwait's decision to reduce the staffing levels at the Iranian embassy. "The two diplomats declared persona non grata are required to leave Kuwaiti territory within 24 hours," the statement said. During the meeting, Al-Mishaan strongly condemned the attacks and reiterated Kuwait's rejection of the use of its territory or airspace for hostile actions against any country. According to the Foreign Ministry, Al-Mishaan also dismissed Iranian allegations related to the attacks, saying the claims were “baseless and unsupported by any evidence.”

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"He also emphasised that Iran's false claims are baseless and unsupported by any evidence, and that the repetition of such allegations cannot in any way justify the attacks on Kuwait's territory and civilian and vital infrastructure," the ministry said. The deputy foreign minister further stressed that Kuwait reserves its "full and inherent right to defend itself and to take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty and safeguard its security."