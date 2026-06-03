As Iranian drone strike targeted the Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday (June 3), an Indian national was killed. The Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the attack in Kuwait, which has injured several people. The statement read: “Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks.”

The ministry has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the Indian national killed in the attack. The statement added, “Our Embassy is extending all possible assistance to those injured. We remain in close contact with local authorities for the welfare of Indian nationals. Indian Missions and Posts across the region are on alert and continue to proactively support our community.”

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After Iranian drones struck the Kuwait airport, the closure of the Kuwait international airport was announced on Wednesday (June 3). The incident forced the suspension of air traffic. Concurrently, Bahrain and the US reported that they successfully intercepted a separate Iranian assault directed at Bahrain. These latest strikes severely test an April 8 ceasefire. The truce had largely maintained stability despite the engagements following the war, which was originally triggered by US and Israeli military operations against Iran.

Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Saud Al-Atwan said in a statement said, “Hostile drones struck Kuwait International Airport's Terminal One, injuring a number of people & causing damage, the Ministry of Defence confirmed Wednesday, after the country came under Iranian aggression late last night." Brig Gen Al-Atwan noted that those injured in the incident are receiving necessary medical care. He condemned the incident as "criminal Iranian aggression."