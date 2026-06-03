/'We haven't seen him publicly...': Rubio reveals details about Mojtaba Khamenei amid US-Iran talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday (June 2) revealed details about Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's condition. Though he emphasized that Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since he took over after his father and the former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli joint attack on Feb 28, Rubio pressed that the junior Khamenei is very much involved in the decision making process. His statement comes in line with a report CBS on May 25, that quoted US intelligence and said that Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding in a secret bunker and is communicating through a an elaborate network of messengers.

"We haven't seen him publicly, and I would imagine, given what's happened to multiple leaders in that system, being very public is probably not something that's recommended for them internally," Marco Rubio said. “But that said, I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level, although all of his communications have been in writing and through intermediaries,” the United States Secretary of State added.

The CBS report had also claimed that the delay in answering to US proposals to end the war is because it is taking time to communicate with Mojtaba. Iranian leaders including Mojtaba are spending weeks in bunkers and trying to avoid communicating with each other. The report claimed that even officials at the highest levels of the Iranian government don't know where Mojtaba is and have no way to contact him directly.



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What more Rubio said?

Rubio expressed cautious optimism that negotiations could lead to progress, adding that Washington is engaged in talks with Iran, thus dismissing reports suggesting talks have been halted. "There is a prospect that Iran has agreed to negotiate aspects of the nuclear programme that they previously refused to mention in discussions," Rubio said expressing hope that a breakthrough is possible.

A day ago, Trump also dismissed reports suggesting that Iran has halted talks with the US. Iran has threatened to stop the negotiations if Israeli attack on Hezbollah and Lebanon continued. Meanwhile, Rubio also added that the United States hopes that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen and that discussions could then expand to other issues. About sanctions, he said that any sanctions relief on Iran is condition-based.