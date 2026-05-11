/'He is alive but...': Netanyahu issues BIG statement about Mojtaba Khamenei, his whereabouts; admits Israel and US failed to foresee Hormuz crisis

Trump has categorically rejected Iran's proposal for ending the war and termed it as "totally unacceptable," triggering fear of renewed conflict. Tehran had sent a proposal on Sunday in response to Washington's 14-point proposal. According to the proposal, Iran would have to agree not to develop a nuclear weapon and stop all uranium enrichment for at least 12 years. It would also be required to hand over its estimated 440kg (970lb) stock of uranium enriched to 60 percent. In return, the US would gradually lift sanctions, release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and halt its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

In April last week, Iran had forwarded a three stage proposal via Pakistan which Washington rejected. The first stage demanded a total end to the war, specifically hostilities on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The second stage focused on lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The third stage covered the contentious negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program are postponed. Tehran said that third stage would begin only after the ceasefire is established and the Strait is reopened.