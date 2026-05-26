/‘America won’t have safe haven for mischief’: Mojtaba’s EXPLOSIVE warning after US attacks Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Tuesday (May 26) warned the United States, saying that the region will no longer serve as shields for American bases. In a written statement, Mojtaba said that Ameroca will no longer have a “safe haven for mischief”. This comes after the US military struck Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz, alleging they carried out the attack for “self-defence”. The attacks came despite a ceasefire between the two countries and diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

“The hand of time does not turn back, and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for American bases,” Mojtaba said in a written statement. “America will no longer have a safe haven for mischief and the establishment of military bases in the region.”

Remembering his father, slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba said, “The weapon of God is great; it bestowed such strength and power upon the Iranian nation that, following the heart-wrenching event of the martyrdom of the great leader, the worthy successor of the Noble Messenger, His Eminence Ayatollah al-Uzma Sayyid Ali Husayni Khamenei, at the hands of the villains of today's world, it found divine resurrection.”

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Referring to the US as “the Great Satan” and Israel as “its trained beast”, the Iranian leader hailed the country’s armed forces. “The valiant mujahideen and self-sacrificing armed forces, placing their trust in the Divine Lord and by means of their missiles and drones on land, in the air, and at sea, hurled [their weapons] at the Great Satan—namely America—and its trained beast, the Zionist regime, and beheld with their own eyes the fulfillment of God's true promise of victory to the warriors striving in His path.”

“The shaky Zionist regime and the cancerous tumour of Israel have also drawn near to the final stages of their cursed demise, and by the grace of God and in accordance with the decisive and prescient statement of the supremely dignified Leader ten years ago, it shall not see twenty-five years hence from that date, God willing,” he added.