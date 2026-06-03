The US military said Tuesday (Jun 2) it had successfully intercepted a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf countries and civilian shipping, while also carrying out retaliatory strikes on an Iranian military facility on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours, but none reached their intended targets.

What happened?

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According to CENTCOM, two Iranian missiles fired toward Kuwait either fell short or broke apart before impact. Three other missiles aimed at Bahrain were intercepted by a joint effort involving US and Bahraini air-defence systems.

The US military also said it shot down three Iranian attack drones that were headed toward civilian vessels transiting through regional waters. "Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours; however, all failed to hit their intended targets," CENTCOM said.

The latest exchange comes amid heightened tensions across the Gulf following months of conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

US hits back at Iran

In response to the attacks, US forces conducted what they described as self-defence strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island. CENTCOM said the operation targeted an Iranian military ground control station that was allegedly involved in directing hostile activities.

The US military did not provide details about casualties or damage on the island but said no American personnel were injured during the attacks.

Why Qeshm Island matters

Qeshm Island sits near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints. Roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments typically pass through the narrow waterway.

The area has become a focal point of the ongoing crisis after Tehran imposed significant restrictions on shipping movements following the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel in late February.

Any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has the potential to affect global energy markets, shipping costs and fuel prices worldwide.

The latest confrontation underscores the growing risk of a broader regional conflict as military exchanges continue despite diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions.