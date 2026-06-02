/Israel intercepts Lebanon projectiles hours after Trump’s ‘f***ing crazy’ call with Netanyahu

Israel on Tuesday (Jun 2) said it intercepted two projectiles launched from Lebanon. The incident raises fresh questions about the durability of efforts to calm tensions along Israel's northern border just hours after US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the fighting would soon come to an end. This comes as Trump, in what is being described as an "expletive-laden" call on Monday, told Netanyahu that his threats to bomb Beirut could isolate Israel further. "You're fucking crazy... I'm saving your ass," the POTUS told his Israeli counterpart, according to an Axios report.

Israel intercepts projectiles from Lebanon.

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According to the Israeli military, air raid sirens sounded across several communities in northern Israel at around 1:35 a.m. local time. Shortly afterwards, the Israeli Air Force intercepted two projectiles that had crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

The military also reported detecting what it described as a "suspicious aerial target" near the border. The object later fell inside Israeli territory. No injuries or damage were reported in either incident.

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"You're fucking crazy"

The projectile launches come as Netanyahu continues to threaten to bomb the Lebanese capital, even as Iran threatens to abandon negotiations with the US over Israel's actions.

As Washington continues to push for de-escalation, Trump and the Israeli PM reportedly took part in a tense phone call. According to multiple US media reports, Trump expressed frustration over Israel's recent military actions in Lebanon, warning that further escalation could undermine diplomatic efforts and deepen Israel's international isolation.

"You're fucking crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," reportedly said a "pissed" Trump. At one point in the call, he even yelled at Netanyahu: "What the fuck are you doing?"