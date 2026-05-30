/US 'more than capable' of restarting war with Iran, says Hegseth amid reports of depleted missile stockpiles

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Saturday (May 30) dismissed concerns about America's military readiness, insisting the United States remains fully capable of launching fresh operations against Iran if necessary, even as a new report warns that key missile inventories could take years to replenish.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Hegseth said the US military remains prepared for any future confrontation. "The United States is more than capable" of restarting military action against Iran if required, he said during the annual gathering of defence ministers, military officials and security experts from around 45 countries.

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US munition stockpiles depleted?

Hegseth's remarks come as questions grow over the impact of the recent Iran conflict on US weapons stockpiles. A new analysis by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) found that three of America's most important missile systems, which were used extensively during the Iran war, could take at least three years to replenish.

The report focuses on Tomahawk cruise missiles, Patriot air defence interceptors and THAAD missile defence systems, all of which play a critical role in modern US military operations.

According to the analysis, the United States currently possesses enough munitions to handle any likely scenario involving Iran. However, researchers warned that "depleted inventories have created a window of vulnerability for a potential Western Pacific conflict".

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The think tank noted that rebuilding stockpiles is no longer primarily a funding issue. Instead, the challenge lies in manufacturing capacity and production timelines. "The problem today isn’t money; it’s time" the report said.

"It takes time to expand production capacity and build these complex systems," the report said, warning that vulnerabilities could persist for several years before inventories return to desired levels.

The findings come despite the Trump administration's proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget for 2027, which includes a major increase in spending on advanced weapons systems.