/'For ETERNITY': Trump says Israel, Hezbollah agreed to stop fighting, but fresh projectiles from Lebanon raise doubts

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jun 1) claimed that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt hostilities, while also suggesting that negotiations with Iran were once again moving forward after appearing to stall over Israel's military campaign in Lebanon. The announcement came after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf insisted that US-Iranian truce talks would continue if Israel's attacks on Lebanon stop.

Trump touts 'very productive' call with Netanyahu, reports suggest he called Israeli PM 'fucking crazy'

Trump said he had held what he described as a "very productive" phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and had also communicated with Hezbollah through unnamed intermediaries.

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According to Trump, Israel agreed not to proceed with a planned military operation in Beirut, while Hezbollah committed to ending attacks on Israel. "Hezbollah agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Let's see how long that lasts. Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!"

The US president later added that talks with Iran were continuing "at a rapid pace", signalling optimism that diplomacy could regain momentum despite recent setbacks.

However, developments on the ground quickly cast uncertainty over Trump's claims. Hours after the announcement, the Israeli military said it had intercepted two projectiles fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. No injuries were reported, but the incident highlighted the fragile nature of any potential ceasefire.

An Axios report meanwhile suggests that Trump privately expressed frustration with Netanyahu over Israel's actions in Lebanon. "You're fucking crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," reportedly said a "pissed" Trump. At one point in the call, he even yelled at Netanyahu: "What the fuck are you doing?" he said, according to the report.

Netanyahu insists Israel will continue striking Lebanon if...

Questions also emerged over whether Netanyahu had fully signed on to the arrangement outlined by Trump. In a statement released after the call, the Israeli prime minister said he had informed Trump that Israel would continue striking targets in Beirut if Hezbollah attacks did not stop.