/Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Dead couple found locked in final embrace, waiting for rescue that never came

As firefighters battled thick smoke and flames inside a burning guest house in South Delhi on Wednesday (Jun 4), they came across a heartbreaking scene that has since become one of the defining images of the tragedy. Inside a locked washroom on the first floor, they found a couple who appeared to have spent their final moments together locked in an embrace for a rescue that never happened. On Wednesday, a devastating fire at a guest house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar left at least 21 people dead, including several foreign nationals, raising serious questions about fire safety compliance, emergency preparedness and the functioning of hospitality establishments operating in densely populated residential areas.

Malviya Nagar fire: Couple's heartbreaking embrace of death

Reports suggest that the couple was found locked in an embrace in a washroom on the 1st floor of Flourish Stay hotel in South Delhi's Hauz Rani-Malviya Nagar area. The woman was seated on a toilet. Beside her sat a man on a chair, seemingly holding her in an embrace as they waited for help that never arrived.

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"We suspect they locked themselves inside hoping they would be safe there," a fire official involved in the rescue operation said, as cited by Hindustan Times. "The woman was seated on the toilet seat, and the man was sitting beside her on a chair. It appeared that she was a patient and he was her caregiver."

Their identities have not yet become public. But their final moments have emerged as one of the most heartbreaking stories from the fire that tore through a guest house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, killing 21 people.

According to firefighters, most guests staying at the property were not tourists. Many had travelled to Delhi for medical treatment at a nearby private hospital. Some were patients themselves. Others were relatives who had come to care for loved ones during difficult battles with illness. The couple found in the washroom may have been one such pair.

What happened at Flourish Stay hotel?

On Wednesday, as smoke rapidly spread through the building, many occupants were trapped before they could find a way out. Fire officials said the lower floors became engulfed with smoke, leaving people disoriented and struggling to breathe. Several victims were found unconscious inside their rooms.

Desperate rescue efforts, which lasted for more than three hours, saw firefighters cut through blocked access points, search room after room and carry survivors to safety. Eight people trapped in the basement were rescued alive. Others were not as fortunate. Twenty-one people died in the blaze.

Who is being held responsible?

Delhi Police have arrested hotel co-owner Lovkesh Bajaj, while a Lookout Circular was issued against him and his wife.