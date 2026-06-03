A security guard was injured after shots were fired outside popular online educator Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Patna. The incident triggered a major police response and raised concerns among thousands of students associated with the popular coaching centre.

Police said the injured guard was rushed to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Senior officers, including the Patna SSP and SP, reached the spot soon after the incident, while multiple police teams launched an investigation.

What happened?

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Speaking to ANI, SP Kartikeya K Sharma said authorities are recording statements from the injured guard and residents. "This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment," Sharma said. Notably, authorities are yet to confirm if shots were fired.

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Khan Sir alleges rival coaching centre involvement

Following the incident, Khan Sir claimed that a competing coaching institute could be behind the attack, alleging that his organisation has faced hostility because of its low fees and large number of successful students. "The main issue seems to be why we are teaching for such low fees. Why are we getting such massive results?" he said.

"When results are produced in the thousands, certain anti-social elements tend to feel threatened. They think they can suppress us."

The educator further alleged that the attackers vandalised parts of the coaching centre before opening fire.

"The attackers completely vandalised the office and opened fire. The CCTV footage has been handed over to the authorities. Our security guard has also identified the perpetrators," he claimed. Khan Sir also urged the administration to protect the institute and its students.

A CCTV video of the incident is going viral on social media. It shows multiple men stone-pelting, pushing, scuffling, and tearing down or moving large banners and posters of the coaching institute. Watch it here:

Students gather outside the institute

The firing sparked concern among students, many of whom gathered outside the coaching centre on Tuesday.

Visuals from Musallahpur Haat showed large crowds of students spilling onto nearby roads as heavy police deployment was put in place to maintain order and prevent any escalation.