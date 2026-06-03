/WATCH: Explosions light up Kuwait sky as Iran attacks US military base in Bahrain

Videos shared by Kuwaiti citizens on social media have captured dramatic scenes of air defence interceptions over the Gulf nation after Iran launched fresh missile and drone attacks targeting US military positions in Kuwait. The clips, widely circulated on X, show bright flashes streaking across the night sky, explosions in the distance and apparent interceptor missiles being fired over urban areas. Residents can also be heard reacting as air raid sirens sounded across parts of the country.

The videos surfaced just hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that the conflict was winding down, with Washington signalling that major combat operations had effectively ended. Watch the videos here:

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What happened?

According to Kuwait's military, the nation's air defence systems were activated overnight to counter what it described as "hostile" missile and drone attacks. "Any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting these hostile attacks," the military said in a statement posted on X.

Officials did not initially specify the source of the projectiles. However, Iran later confirmed that it had attacked the US Fifth Fleet Naval Base in Bahrain. Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported that warning sirens were activated for the second time during the night as the attacks unfolded.

US says missiles targeted American forces

The US military also confirmed that Iranian missiles had been launched toward American military facilities in Kuwait. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces successfully intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at US personnel stationed in the country. "These missiles were immediately defeated, and no American personnel were harmed," CENTCOM said. American officials also said US and allied air defence systems intercepted multiple Iranian drones.

Why is Kuwait being targeted?

Kuwait hosts important US military facilities and remains one of Washington's closest security partners in the Gulf.

The country has faced repeated missile and drone threats since the United States and Israel launched coordinated military operations against Iran and killed several senior Iranian military leaders earlier this year.

On Monday, Kuwaiti authorities said they had already intercepted another volley of missiles and drones. The country's foreign ministry subsequently blamed Iran for what it called "heinous attacks."

Contradiction to Rubio's comments?

The latest attacks appear to challenge suggestions from Washington that the conflict is entering a calmer phase. On Tuesday, Rubio expressed hope that a deal to end the Iran war could be reached soon. "There is the prospect before us, which could happen today, it could happen tomorrow, it could happen next week," Rubio told a Congressional panel.