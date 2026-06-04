/Watch: Kuwait releases CCTV footage of deadly Iranian drone attack on airport

Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday (June 4) released CCTV footage showing the immediate aftermath of a drone attack on Terminal 1 (T1) at Kuwait International Airport. The incident killed an Indian national and injured 63 others, forcing the airport to shut down temporarily. It is being described as the first deadly strike in the Gulf since the April 8 ceasefire came into effect.

The attack comes a day after the US military conducted targeted strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The operations hit a communications tower and an Iranian oil tanker, following a series of maritime confrontations in the region.

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US President Trump, however, downplayed the latest exchange of fire, saying: "It's a different part of the world, you know. I'd say in that part of the world, ceasefire is when you're shooting more moderately."

"There's a reason for everything, and we hit them pretty hard the night before, and actually last night," Trump said, adding: "When it was explained to me, I said, 'all right.'"

Iran denies role, blames US-made defence system

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has denied any involvement in the Kuwait airport attack. It claimed the damage was caused by a technical malfunction in the US-made Patriot missile defence system rather than an Iranian strike.

Citing an investigation, Iran’s state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency quoted an IRGC spokesperson as saying that the Aerospace Force did not target the civilian airport. Instead, the spokesperson alleged that Patriot missiles hit the terminal after failing to intercept incoming Iranian projectiles.

“The Aerospace Force did not target Kuwait Airport. The damage was caused by Patriot systems that landed on the terminal after a failed interception attempt,” the spokesperson said.

CENTCOM rejects Iran’s claim

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) strongly rejected Iran’s version of events, accusing Tehran of deliberately targeting the civilian airport and calling it an “unjustified attack.”

In a post on X, CENTCOM said: “CLAIM: Iran claimed today that it did not attack the passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport, and damage was instead caused by a US missile interceptor. Totally FALSE.

TRUTH: Iran struck the civilian airport with drones in a deliberate, calculated, and unjustified attack,” it said.