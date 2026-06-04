/Peddi: AR Rahman makes surprising confession about Ram Charan's performance

Finally, Ram Charan's much-awaited Peddi has arrived, and fans can't stop praising the actor. While his performance, particularly the transformation in the sports drama, is a major point of discussion, AR Rahman has opened up about his thoughts on the film.

AR Rahman on doubting Ram Charan

Ahead of Peddi's release, director Buchi Babu Sana and music maestro sat down for a promotional interaction where Rahman admitted that while watching parts of the film, he initially doubted Ram Charan.

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"The way Ram Charan transformed into this character. To make a fictional character look so real in soul and spirit…that was stunning for me," Rahman said. "Some of the scenes were like, how’s he gonna do it. How’s he gonna feel it? But he did it very naturally. Even that whole kissing scene. I felt like he really lived it, in every frame you see he worked so much."

Rahman praises the film

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In the film, the lead character Peddi is an athlete who competes across multiple sporting disciplines, including cricket, wrestling and sprinting.

"The rise of human spirit. The potential is defined by your brain. If you think you can lift 10 kg, that’s all you’ll be able to do. If you think, I can lift 100 kg…."

Rahman also added, "Human achievement in sports or music, we define it. If you set limitations…you see a character like Peddi. Like a polymath of sports, he plays cricket, kushti and more. It’s possible for a human mind to achieve when there’s no walls in your mind."



During the conversation, he also drew parallels between Buchi Babu Sana's storytelling and filmmaker S. Shankar. "Actually, I saw parallels between (you and) Shankar garu.

Shankar garu, for Gentleman, there’s a theme and intention for the hero, but the film is also commercial. This is different because it’s about sports," he observed. "But, in the 90s, Shankar also made Indian apart from Gentleman. I see a different Shankar in this one as it explores sports…having to do all this for something noble. Even with the smallest thing for humanity, for his village, so I drew parallels with how I felt when I watched Indian or Gentleman at that time or Mudhalvan."

About Peddi

Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in key roles.