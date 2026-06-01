June 2026 is indeed going to be a month of power-packed entertainment. With films spanning different genres, lethal combinations of amazing artists, and powerful narratives, it promises to be a complete entertainer for audiences.
Coming from the house of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the Governor arrives with a powerful story that has never been explored before. Based on true events, the film dives deep into the financial turmoil that shook India during the economic crisis of the 1990s. National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee takes center stage as a Governor, delivering a fierce and commanding screen presence unlike anything seen before. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 12th June 2026.
A directorial venture by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is certainly one of the biggest releases of the month. While the film promises a perfect blend of compelling storytelling and outstanding performances, what is most exciting is seeing Ram Charan in yet another distinct avatar. The actor will be seen attempting three different sports, for which he has undergone an incredible transformation. It will be fascinating to watch how he brings these different facets to life on screen. The film is set to hit cinemas on 4th June 2026.
Bandar is yet another power-packed film that promises to bring a compelling subject to the big screen. However, what makes it even more exciting is the lethal combination of director Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol. While Bobby Deol continues his successful run following Animal and Ba***ds of Bollywood, Anurag Kashyap is known for his raw and authentic storytelling. Together, this collaboration has all the ingredients to create something explosive on screen. The film is set to release in cinemas on 5th June 2026.
David Dhawan’s rumoured last film as a director features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The trailer hints at a regular David Dhawan-style comedy of errors. While many have questioned if the plot is dated, Dhawan’s unique style of storytelling and comedy has always managed to make people smile. And this one should be no different. Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases in cinemas on June 5, 2026.
Imtiaz Ali teams up with Diljit Dosanjh yet again after Amar Singh Chamkila, but in Main Vaapas Aaunga, Dosanjh is not the central character. The film focuses on the love story of Vedang Raina and Sharvari, who play star-crossed lovers amid the partition of India. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah as Dosanjh’s grandfather in the present day, yearning for his lost love. The film releases on June 12.
Homi Adajania’s first film, Cocktail, came out in 2012 and was a refreshing take on love and friendship. Adajania returns with Cocktail 2, which is a spiritual sequel and features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. The film’s music has already topped charts, and the film’s visual promise is for an exciting ride. The film releases on June 12.
The third in the Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle, features almost half of Bollywood. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, who also serves as a producer of the film, Welcome to the Jungle is being touted as an action comedy. The film has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and will release on June 26 in cinemas.
The third in the Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle, features almost half of Bollywood. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, who also serves as a producer of the film, Welcome to the Jungle is being touted as an action comedy. The film has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and will release on June 26 in cinemas.