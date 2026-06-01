A directorial venture by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is certainly one of the biggest releases of the month. While the film promises a perfect blend of compelling storytelling and outstanding performances, what is most exciting is seeing Ram Charan in yet another distinct avatar. The actor will be seen attempting three different sports, for which he has undergone an incredible transformation. It will be fascinating to watch how he brings these different facets to life on screen. The film is set to hit cinemas on 4th June 2026.