/Janhvi Kapoor visibly startled as Ram Charan fan breaches security at Peddi event | Watch

The recent promotional event of Peddi at Vijayawada turned chaotic after a fan broke through security and tried to reach Ram Charan. Janhvi Kapoor was also present during the public appearance, and several visuals from the venue have been widely circulating online.
Ram Charan fan makes Janhvi Kapoor uncomfortable
In the now viral videos, a fan can be seen running toward the stage where Charan was seated alongside co-star Kapoor and director Buchi Babu Sana. As per reports, the admirer had copied a hairstyle similar to the Peddi actor and was dressed in traditional attire.
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While the fan was quick to get close to Charan, his security personnel, including personal bodyguard Kevin Kunta, reacted immediately and swiftly restrained him before the matter escalated further.
Janhvi Kapoor's reaction went viral
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Another moment that caught the attention on social media was Kapoor's reaction as the sudden commotion unfolded close to her. She appeared startled at the scene.
However, the event was disrupted only for a brief moment, and order was restored quickly.
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Ram Charan meets the fan
In another viral video, Charan can be seen calmly interacting with the fan later. It is said that he was allowed to meet the actor after the security assessed the situation.
The situation also drew attention towards Kevin Kunta, who has become an internet sensation. He has often been spotted alongside Ram Charan during public events. As per reports, the bodyguard is an international MMA fighter originally from Gambia and currently based in Italy.
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About Peddi
Helmed by Sana, the cast also features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in key roles. The sports drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, with co-production by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment.
Peddi is set to arrive on June 4.