/Peddi star Ram Charan opens up about his meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi: Modi ji shared story from West Bengal'

Ram Charan's Peddi is gearing up for a grand release next week, and the actor has recently revealed an interesting anecdote from his meeting with Narendra Modi. The upcoming sports drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Ram Charan and PM Modi's conversation

Speaking at a recent event in Delhi, Charan shared that his conversation with PM Modi revolved around rural India and sports, and he showed keen interest in understanding the film's central theme. "The last time I met our Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji in Delhi, he asked me what Peddi was about. I told him it’s about an evolved India and empowering our villages," Charan said.

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The actor went on to recount how the Prime Minister responded, saying, "Modi ji then shared a story from West Bengal, where decades ago a footballer from a small village represented India, and today over 85 people from that same village play football."

Ram Charan on South Indian films

During the interaction, he also spoke about the increasing focus on stories rooted in India's villages. "The films we are making in the South today are deeply rooted in our culture and soil. They are not city-based, but set in villages and towns. Our archery team in India has many tribal players because they naturally possess that talent. It’s beautiful when such talent from villages gets recognised," the actor said.

Highlighting the contribution of tribal communities to Indian sports, Charan added, "Our archery team in India largely comprises tribal athletes. Inherently, they possess that talent for the bow and arrow. None of them are from cities or YMCAs; they have come from tribal communities. It was wise of the archery authorities to recognise that talent in villages and among tribals."

About Peddi