/Peddi: Here's why Ram Charan credits Salman Khan, Aamir Khan for the upcoming sports drama | Watch

Ram Charan has been receiving widespread praise for his intense transformation in the upcoming film Peddi since the makers unveiled the trailer of the sports drama on Monday.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the actor plays the role of a crossover athlete who navigates an emotional journey of self-discovery and resilience.

During the trailer launch in Mumbai, Charan opened up about the making of the film and credited Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for inspiring actors to explore sports dramas.

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Ram Charan thanks Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Speaking at the event, he acknowledged the impact of films such as Sultan and Dangal. "Thanks to, first of all, Salman sir and Aamir sir for giving us and paving the path for such films like Sultan and Dangal. It gave us so much confidence," Charan said. "Thank you, thanks to both of you for starting this journey, and we believed that this kind of film had worked in the past. And obviously, we followed the same route."

Ram Charan receives praise for intense transformation

The actor also spoke about the demanding preparation that went into Peddi. "There was a huge spiritual journey behind this film. Physically too, it was very challenging."

According to Charan, the transformation was essential to the story and could not be avoided. "I knew physically it was going to be exhausting, but it was all worth it for this man and the subject he has written," he said while praising Buchi Babu's dedication.

The actor also revealed that he sustained multiple injuries during the shoot, "I have a ligament tear in my hand because of Buchi Babu. Instead of trained artistes, he brought real wrestlers, and I got injured. But it remains a beautiful memory."

About Peddi

Packed with action, emotions, and powerful moments, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, Shiva Rajkumar, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with Ishan Saksena serving as co-producer. The music for the film has been composed by A. R. Rahman.