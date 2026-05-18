/Peddi trailer out! Ram Charan impresses fans with his three completely different avatars | Watch

The makers of Peddi have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film, and it promises an emotionally charged spectacle packed with action, sports, and powerful drama. Starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the ambitious project directed by Buchi Babu Sana has already created a massive buzz with its teaser, posters, and songs.

Peddi trailer

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into an emotionally charged and action-packed story deeply rooted in India’s heartland, where sports are closely woven into the lives and culture of the people. While the makers had previously revealed Ram Charan’s transformations as Peddi Pehlwan and a cricketer, the trailer surprises audiences by showcasing three different sports and three completely distinct avatars of the actor.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Packed with action, emotions, and powerful moments, the trailer promises a cinematic rollercoaster. Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and the supporting cast also leave a strong impression.

The trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai, and fans have particularly been praising Ram Charan’s striking transformations.

AR Rahman’s music has also played a significant role in amplifying the film’s craze, with “Chikiri Chikiri” crossing an impressive 200 million views, while “Rai Rai Raa Raa” continues to receive an overwhelming response with over 68 million YouTube views.

About Peddi

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar in a key role. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with Ishan Saksena serving as co-producer.

The film also boasts a powerful technical team, including cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla, editing by Navin Nooli, and executive production by V. Y. Praveen Kumar.