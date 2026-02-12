/Jagapathi Babu's 2026 upcoming projects- From Peddi to Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam

Veeramachaneni Jagapathi Chowdary, popularly known as Jagapathi Babu, turns 64 on February 12th. Over the years, veteran actor has received much acclaim for his charismatic performances across a variety of genres. He is also set to appear in several upcoming projects this year.
Veeramachaneni Jagapathi Chowdary, popularly known as Jagapathi Babu, is an Indian actor who works primarily in the Telugu cinema. The veteran actor has also appeared in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films, garnering widespread acclaim for his versatility and his charismatic performances in numerous projects. On the occasion of his birthday, let's look at his professional life and the upcoming projects featuring the star in 2026.
The much-anticipated Telugu-language sports action drama features Ram Charan and Jahnvi Kapoor. It revolves around a village cricket tournament. Jagapathi Babu is set to play Appala Soori, a powerful elderly man.
This is an upcoming pan-Indian Telugu-language mythological film directed by Abhishek Nama. The film is set for a release in mid- or late 2026, produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy under Abhishek Pictures and NIK Studios. Jagapathi Babu will reportedly be seen in a pivotal role, which revolves around a hidden treasure in an ancient Vishnu temple, along with Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, and Iswarya Menon.
Sukumar's most-awaited thriller is returning with star Allu Arjun. According to rumours, Jagapathi Babu is set to play an antagonist in the third sequel.
It is a highly anticipated sequel to 2023's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The movie is expected to focus on the intense political drama between two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha (Prithviraj), amid power struggles and shifting alliances. According to the rumours, Jagapathi Babu is set to reprise his role of Shouryaanga Parvam in Salaar: Part 2, which is directed by Prashanth Neel.
It is an upcoming Telugu high-octane action-drama starring Sai Durgha Tej and Aishwarya Lekshmi, directed by debutant Rohith KP. The film is set for a release in mid or late 2026. According to the rumours, Jagapathi Babu will appear in a key role.