LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Jagapathi Babu's 2026 upcoming projects- From Peddi to Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam

Jagapathi Babu's 2026 upcoming projects- From Peddi to Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 14:59 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 14:59 IST

Veeramachaneni Jagapathi Chowdary, popularly known as Jagapathi Babu, turns 64 on February 12th. Over the years, veteran actor has received much acclaim for his charismatic performances across a variety of genres. He is also set to appear in several upcoming projects this year. 

Jagapathi Babu's Upcoming Projects in 2026
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Jagapathi Babu's Upcoming Projects in 2026

Veeramachaneni Jagapathi Chowdary, popularly known as Jagapathi Babu, is an Indian actor who works primarily in the Telugu cinema. The veteran actor has also appeared in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films, garnering widespread acclaim for his versatility and his charismatic performances in numerous projects. On the occasion of his birthday, let's look at his professional life and the upcoming projects featuring the star in 2026.

Peddi
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Peddi

The much-anticipated Telugu-language sports action drama features Ram Charan and Jahnvi Kapoor. It revolves around a village cricket tournament. Jagapathi Babu is set to play Appala Soori, a powerful elderly man.

Nagabandham - The Secret Treasure
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Nagabandham - The Secret Treasure

This is an upcoming pan-Indian Telugu-language mythological film directed by Abhishek Nama. The film is set for a release in mid- or late 2026, produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy under Abhishek Pictures and NIK Studios. Jagapathi Babu will reportedly be seen in a pivotal role, which revolves around a hidden treasure in an ancient Vishnu temple, along with Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, and Iswarya Menon.

Pushpa 3
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Pushpa 3

Sukumar's most-awaited thriller is returning with star Allu Arjun. According to rumours, Jagapathi Babu is set to play an antagonist in the third sequel.

Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam

It is a highly anticipated sequel to 2023's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The movie is expected to focus on the intense political drama between two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha (Prithviraj), amid power struggles and shifting alliances. According to the rumours, Jagapathi Babu is set to reprise his role of Shouryaanga Parvam in Salaar: Part 2, which is directed by Prashanth Neel.

SYG- Sambarala Yeti Gattu
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

SYG- Sambarala Yeti Gattu

It is an upcoming Telugu high-octane action-drama starring Sai Durgha Tej and Aishwarya Lekshmi, directed by debutant Rohith KP. The film is set for a release in mid or late 2026. According to the rumours, Jagapathi Babu will appear in a key role.

Trending Photo

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement
5

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once
10

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon
7

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation
5

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day
10

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day