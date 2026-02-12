/Jagapathi Babu's 2026 upcoming projects- From Peddi to Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam

Veeramachaneni Jagapathi Chowdary, popularly known as Jagapathi Babu, is an Indian actor who works primarily in the Telugu cinema. The veteran actor has also appeared in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films, garnering widespread acclaim for his versatility and his charismatic performances in numerous projects. On the occasion of his birthday, let's look at his professional life and the upcoming projects featuring the star in 2026.