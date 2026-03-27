/Ram Charan's net worth: A look at RRR star's acting career, lifestyle, production ventures, and more

Ram Charan turned 41 on March 27. Ram Charan is one of the leading Telugu cinema stars and producers, known for films like RRR and Magadheera. Receiving popularity for his powerful performances, dance, and action, the megastar has amassed a sizable fortune. Take a look.
One of the highly acclaimed and prolific Indian actors, producers, and entrepreneurs, Ram Charan has gained his reputation as a megastar by portraying roles in blockbuster hits like Magadheera, Rangasthalam, and the global hit RRR. Charan has built a massive empire by showcasing his versatility in grooving to the Oscar-winning track “Natu Natu” and positioning himself as the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. Let's break down his net worth and see how rich the star is.
Konidela Ram Charan, popularly known as Ram Charan, is a prominent Indian actor widely acclaimed for his work in Telugu cinema. He began his career with the film Chirutha, which was a box office hit, and rose to prominence with S.S. Rajamouli’s fantasy thriller Magadheera, which brought him immense popularity. He has since continued to deliver successful performances across multiple projects, including RRR.
With his commanding personality in Indian cinema and finding success across various business ventures, Ram Charan has an estimated net worth of Rs 1,370 crore, according to a report by GQ.
The actor is a successful entrepreneur with a diverse business portfolio, including two production houses, Konidela Production Company and V Mega Pictures. He also owns a polo team called Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club, channelling his passion for horse riding.
Additionally, Charan, along with Vankayalapati Umesh, incorporated Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd. Later, they changed the airline name to TruJet.
Ram Charan has an exquisite taste in cars. His car collection includes an electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, an Aston Martin Vantage V8, a Ferrari Portofino, a Range Rover Autobiography, a BMW 7 Series, and a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe.
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan's intense portrayal of a revolutionary leader, opposite N.T. Rama Rao Jr., gained widespread acclaim, elevating him into a top-tier pan-Indian and global icon.
Last seen in S. Shankar's political drama, Game Changer, and RRR, the actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming action-drama Peddi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is officially scheduled for a grand worldwide release on April 30, 2026.