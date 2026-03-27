/Ram Charan's net worth: A look at RRR star's acting career, lifestyle, production ventures, and more

The actor is a successful entrepreneur with a diverse business portfolio, including two production houses, Konidela Production Company and V Mega Pictures. He also owns a polo team called Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club, channelling his passion for horse riding.

Additionally, Charan, along with Vankayalapati Umesh, incorporated Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd. Later, they changed the airline name to TruJet.