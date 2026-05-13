Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s film set for a grand music launch in Bhopal

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. This will be Ram Charan’s first theatrical release after the stupendous success of RRR, which was released in 2022. Naturally, the expectations are huge from Peddi. Ahead of the film’s June 4 release, the makers have planned a grand music launch event of the film.

Peddi’s grand music launch will take place in Bhopal on May 23.

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Sharing the excitement for the grand music launch, the makers took to their social media handles and shared a video announcing the event on 23rd May in Bhopal. They captioned the post: “"#SoundOfPeddi will echo in BHOPAL from May 23rd💥💥Get ready for vibe of the special song and Watch A R Rahman sir perform live Peddi in cinemas worldwide on 4th June. #GetReadyForPeddi"

With every piece of content, Peddi is becoming one of the most anticipated films. Earlier, the film’s teaser was unveiled. The makers also dropped two songs online, “Chikiri Chikiri” song "Rai Rai Raa Raa" – which were met with great fanfare.

The excitement surrounding Peddi continues to soar as the makers keep unveiling striking posters and intense glimpses of Ram Charan’s powerful transformation in the film. Adding to the growing hype is the film’s music, which has already become one of its biggest talking points. The first single, “Chikiri Chikiri,” composed by AR Rahman, struck a chord instantly with its infectious energy and crossed an impressive 200 million views across platforms.

Following its massive success, the second track, “Rai Rai Raa Raa,” further elevated the buzz with energetic visuals and grand choreography, amassing over 66 million YouTube views. Together, the songs have amplified anticipation for Peddi, making it one of the most awaited cinematic spectacles of 2026.

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