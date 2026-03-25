/Ram Charan suffers minor injury on Peddi sets; team issues health update

Ram Charan, who is busy shooting for his film Peddi, sparked a concern among fans after reports circulated that he had sustained a minor injury during filming of the upcoming sports drama. It happened on Tuesday during the shoot of an action sequence in Hyderabad.



Initially, multiple sources claimed that the actor's eye was injured. However, later his team clarified that it was not true. It also suggests that he required four sutures.

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Ram Charan suffers a minor injury

As per Hindustan Times, the actor is doing fine. "Ram Charan was shooting for an action sequence and sustained an injury," a source said. "He needed four sutures. The injury is above his eye, not in the eye, as some reports suggested. His eye is completely fine."

He was given immediate medical attention and later resumed filming the same day. "It’s a minor injury, and there’s nothing to worry about. He is back at work and hasn’t taken any break," the source further added.

Pawan Kalyan shares an update about Ram Charan

Since the news surfaced online, several fans have sent wishes to the actor. Now, his uncle Pawan Kalyan has also extended his wishes for a speedy recovery. "Ram Charan should recover quickly. It is known that top-class young hero Ram Charan got injured during the filming of the movie 'Peddi'. I hope Ram Charan recovers quickly," he wrote on X.

About Peddi

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and is said to be a village-based sports action drama revolving around a cricket tournament. Makers have already unveiled the rugged, long-haired avatar of Ram Charan in the film, and fans can't wait to see the actor in it.

The cast also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles. Music is composed by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, and the film is currently in its final stages of shooting.