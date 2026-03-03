/Peddi’s Rai Rai Raa Raa song out: Ram Charan's power-packed performance wins the internet | Watch

The makers of Peddi have unveiled another song titled Rai Rai Raa Raa from Ram Charan's much-anticipated film, after the success of its first single Chikiri Chikiri, which crossed over 200 million views across platforms. Headlined by Charan, it has already created a buzz among fans.

About the song

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports action drama that also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The latest released song Rai Rai Raa Raa showcases Charan delivering electrifying dance moves with his signature swagger and screen presence. Fans praised his effortless style and commanding performance in the video.

Besides the actor's performances, the viewers have also lauded the track composed by Oscar-winning A. R. Rahman. The lyric of the track is penned by Anantha Sriram, while the choreography is by Jani Master, making the song a treat for the festival.

Additionally, fans are also excited to witness Charan in a raw and unconventional style as the actor sports a de-glam look, complete with a nose ring.

Earlier, the makers celebrated 18 years of Ram Charan in cinema by unveiling a rugged poster featuring the actor standing on railway tracks with a bidi in his mouth and a bat slung over his shoulder.

Fans reactions to the song

As soon as the song was released, fans flooded social media with reactions. "Indian no.1 graceful dancer on duty," one user wrote. "He's not a Human..... He's dancing like machine," said another. Third comment read, "what a dance of Ram charan, I love it, wow." Praising Rahman, one user said, “This music by A R Rahman is the best out of the entire song.”

About Peddi