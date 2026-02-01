/Viral video: Ram Charan and his daughter arrive to meet newborn twins, get mobbed by fans outside hospital

Ram Charan was recently mobbed by fans outside a Hyderabad hospital while he was accompanied by his two-year-old daughter. The actor and his wife, Upasana Konidela, on Saturday welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, and the joyous news was confirmed on Saturday by Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan blessed with twins

Announcing the update on January 31, megastar Chiranjeevi took to X and wrote, "With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A day later, on Sunday, when Ram Charan arrived at Apollo Hospital with his daughter Klin Kaara Konidela to meet his wife and newborn babies, he was mobbed by fans who were reportedly waiting to get a glimpse of the actor.

About the incident

It was meant to be a quiet family visit, but the moment turned chaotic when a large crowd of fans gathered outside the hospital premises surged forward in an attempt to catch a glimpse of Ram Charan. Numerous videos of the event circulated widely, showing the actor exiting his car while holding his daughter. Despite the attempts of security staff, he seemed to have difficulty navigating through the crowd to reach the building.

In the clips, Ram Charan is seen repeatedly requesting fans to step back, shielding his daughter and pushing through the mob to guarantee her safety. Fortunately, both the actor and his daughter were able to enter the hospital without incident.

The incident has made netizens question and criticize fans for crossing boundaries and endangering the safety of both Ram Charan and his young daughter.

Ram Charan and Upasana share an emotional note

The actor and his wife took to Instagram to share an emotional note on the arrival of their twins. "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment," the post read.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in 2023. With the arrival of the twins, the couple is parents to three children.